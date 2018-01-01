Senate votes to override veto on school funding measure

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Senate has voted to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of a public-school funding measure.

The legislation is a cleanup of a landmark measure to revamp the state's school-funding system approved last summer. The Senate vote Wednesday was 38-17.

Lawmakers learned that a technical glitch in the original proposal produced funding levels that Democrats say weren't agreed to. It produced $46 million less for Chicago Public Schools than anticipated.

Rauner didn't object to fixing the funding levels. He used an amendatory veto to suggest streamlining the process for state recognition of non-public schools so they'll be eligible for a tax-credit program contained in the bill. The Republican announced Friday that he reached a compromise on the issue.

It now moves to the House.

The bill is SB444 .

