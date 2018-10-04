WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee says it has received an FBI report on sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley tweeted early Thursday, “Supplemental FBI background file for Judge Kavanaugh has been received.”
Grassley is expected to read the FBI report on Thursday morning, followed by his colleagues. Because the report is confidential, senators will not be allowed to talk about what’s in it.
Republicans agreed to ask the FBI for an additional background check on Kavanaugh after his first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, testified last week that he sexually assaulted her when they were in high school. Kavanaugh denies the accusation.
Ford’s attorneys have said she was not contacted for an interview. But the FBI spoke to a second woman, Deborah Ramirez, who claims Kavanaugh exposed himself to her when they were in college. Kavanaugh says that accusation is false
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Related Content
- Senate panel receives FBI report on Kavanaugh
- Local nonprofit receives funding for solar panels
- President Trump orders FBI investigation before Kavanaugh vote on Senate floor
- Indiana Senate panel to take up hate crimes legislation
- Indiana Senate panel delays vote on hate crime bill
- Senate panel to take up hate crimes bill again
- Senate panel advances bill allowing more guns in church
- Fiery Kavanaugh denies quiet accuser Ford in Senate showdown
- Indiana’s U.S. senators react to Kavanaugh hearing, allegations
- Vincennes building receives renovations