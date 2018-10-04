Clear

Senate panel receives FBI report on Kavanaugh

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, right, answers questions from reporters about allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The Senate Judiciary Committee says it has received an FBI report on sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Oct. 4, 2018
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee says it has received an FBI report on sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley tweeted early Thursday, “Supplemental FBI background file for Judge Kavanaugh has been received.”

Grassley is expected to read the FBI report on Thursday morning, followed by his colleagues. Because the report is confidential, senators will not be allowed to talk about what’s in it.

Republicans agreed to ask the FBI for an additional background check on Kavanaugh after his first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, testified last week that he sexually assaulted her when they were in high school. Kavanaugh denies the accusation.

Ford’s attorneys have said she was not contacted for an interview. But the FBI spoke to a second woman, Deborah Ramirez, who claims Kavanaugh exposed himself to her when they were in college. Kavanaugh says that accusation is false

