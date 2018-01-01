Senate panel advances bill allowing more guns in church

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana Senate panel has advanced a bill that would allow churches to let people carry guns in more circumstances.

Scroll for more content...

The measure by Republican Sen. Jack Sandlin of Indianapolis was approved 5-2 Wednesday by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

It's a felony to carry a handgun in church if the church is located on the grounds of a school and the person carrying the gun lacks permission from the school.

Sandlin's bill would allow people to carry guns when attending a church service if they have a permit and permission from the church.

Supporters argue only a good guy with a gun can stop a bad guy with one. They say some are fearful after a gunman killed about two dozen people at a rural Texas church in November.