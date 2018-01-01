wx_icon Terre Haute 25°

Senate joins House in passing Indiana cannabis oil bill

The Indiana Legislature is poised to allow anyone to use cannabidiol, a cannabis-derived extract believed to have therapeutic benefits.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2018 7:31 AM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2018 7:31 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Legislature is poised to allow anyone to use cannabidiol, a cannabis-derived extract believed to have therapeutic benefits.

The Indiana Senate voted 35-13 on Monday to allow cannabidiol to be sold without restriction. The Indiana House previously approved similar legislation.

Cannabidiol, commonly referred to as CBD oil, is derived from marijuana and hemp, but lacks the stuff that will get you high.

A law passed last year allowed those with a severe form of epilepsy to use the substance. Now lawmakers are going further, following an unexpected crackdown on CBD sales and widespread confusion over whether the product was actually legal.

It marks a major shift in policy over a short period of time when it comes to marijuana, or marijuana-derived medicine. Similar efforts failed in years past.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

