Clear

Senate candidate writes children’s book trashing GOP rival

Indiana Senate candidate Todd Rokita is releasing a politically themed children’s book that trashes one of his Republican primary opponents.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2018 5:06 PM
Updated: Apr. 26, 2018 5:06 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Senate candidate Todd Rokita is releasing a politically themed children’s book that trashes one of his Republican primary opponents.

Scroll for more content...

Titled “Oh, the places you’ll forget!” the book goes after Luke Messer, who moved his family to the Washington, D.C., area after his election to Congress.

It’s the latest barb in a race that has been called the nation’s nastiest primary.

The book includes illustrations and is written in rhyme. It characterizes Messer as an absentee elected official, who has left Indiana behind.

Messer’s campaign says the book amounts to a publicity stunt by a failing campaign. But spokesman Chasen Bullock wished Rokita good luck in his new career as a children’s book author.

The two congressmen are locked in a tight race with former state lawmaker Mike Braun.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 49°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 47°
Zionsville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 47°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 49°
Casey
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Colder This Weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It