Senate backs bill aimed to improve handling of rape evidence

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A bill aimed at improving the way authorities handle sexual assault evidence has won Indiana Senate approval.

Scroll for more content...

The measure by Republican Sen. Michael Crider of Greenfield passed Tuesday on a 48-0 vote.

It calls for a study of the best way to track and process evidence so it's handled in a timely fashion.

An audit last year revealed more than 2,500 so-called rape kits are languishing at police departments and in evidence rooms across the state.

Crider sponsored a measure that led to the audit. Now he wants a better system for testing and tracking evidence, which he says could lead to more arrests.

He plans on using information that would be gathered through the study to request funding for a new system.

The bill now goes to the House.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.