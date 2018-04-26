Clear

Senate OKs raising smoking to those under 21

The Illinois Senate has voted to raise the smoking age from 18 to 21.

Posted: Apr. 25, 2018 6:55 PM
Updated: Apr. 25, 2018 6:55 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Senate has voted to raise the smoking age from 18 to 21.

The Senate voted 35-20 Wednesday to ban under-21 sales of tobacco or tobacco related products. The ban includes any nicotine-based products such as e-cigarettes or vaping materials.

Sen. Julie Morrison is the sponsor of the plan. The Deerfield Democrat says the risk of smoking addiction is more likely the younger a smoker is.

Sen. Kyle McCarter opposed the plan. The Republican from Lebanon in southern Illinois says that if 18-year-olds can join the military, they have the right to smoke a cigarette.

Five states and 14 Illinois cities and counties, including Chicago, have already adopted local ordinances setting the age at 21.

The bill goes to the House.

The bill is SB2332.

Online: http://www.ilga.gov

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

