Sen. Young talks to News 10 about immigration

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana political leader is speaking out to News 10 about a pressing national issue.

Sen. Todd Young made an appearance at the Bane Welker facility in Terre Haute.

He was there to discuss employee ownership, but he also talked about the immigration controversy.

Young said his stance has always been to strengthen the country's border, but he wants to do it, the right way.

Young said he's always supported legislation to "secure the southern border, to make sure that we end this catch and release policy which is both inhumane and also a national security threat and to provide legal certainty to immigrants in this country."

Young said there's still much to be done on this topic. He said it'll take a bipartisan effort to make true progress on border security.