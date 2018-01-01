wx_icon Terre Haute 36°

Sen. Donnelly wants Opioid Public Health Emergency Declaration renewed

Posted: Jan. 19, 2018 3:03 PM
Updated: Jan. 19, 2018 3:03 PM
Posted By: Jon Swaner

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly sent a letter to the President asking him to re-new the Opioid Public Health Emergency Declaration.

The declaration expires on Tuesday.

Donnelly says much remains on his to do list in the battle against opioid abuse.

“We have to be up front and pushing on every front, and having the president involved is a positive thing," Donnelly explained.

Donnelly says he continues to push for legislation that would bring additional mental health providers to Terre Haute.

