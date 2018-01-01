wx_icon Terre Haute 19°

Semis overturn due to bad weather

A look at cleanup efforts on Saturday after officials say 2 semi trucks overturned on Interstate 70 Friday. (WTHI Photo, Garrett Brown)

Interstate 70 felt the effects of recent weather conditions this weekend.

Posted: Jan. 14, 2018 11:59 AM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2018 11:59 AM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Interstate 70 felt the effects of recent weather conditions this weekend.

Our News 10 crew came along a cleanup scene along I-70 Saturday. A crew was clearing an area near the westbound lane of the interstate, close to Marshall, Illinois.

Crew members on-scene told News 10 that two semi-trucks overturned Friday because of treacherous road conditions.

Cleanup work had to wait until conditions were better on Saturday before proceeding.

Luckily, officials say no traffic issues were caused by the situation.

