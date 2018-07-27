Semi overturns at I-70 exit

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A semi overturned on I-70 early Friday.

It happened a little before 2:30 a.m.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes at the 11 mile marker in Eastern Vigo County. That's at the S.R. 46 exit.

The semi ended up in a ditch.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

A cause for the crash has not been determined.