Semi overturns at I-70 exit

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A semi overturned on I-70 early Friday.
It happened a little before 2:30 a.m.
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes at the 11 mile marker in Eastern Vigo County. That's at the S.R. 46 exit.
The semi ended up in a ditch.
The driver was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
A cause for the crash has not been determined.
