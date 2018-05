TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Traffic is rolling smoothly again Tuesday morning on Interstate 70 after a semi overturned a little before 10 pm Monday night.

It happened near mile marker 11 that's near the State Road 46 exit in Eastern Vigo County.

The Indiana Department of Transportation estimated clean up would take several hours, when our crew arrived on the scene it was already well underway.

The Indiana State Police say there were no major traffic back-ups.