Semi driver hospitalized with minor injuries after I-70 crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews were on the scene of an early morning crash on Interstate 70 in Vigo County.
It happened just before 3:00 a.m. near the five-mile marker.
This is west of the U.S. 41 exit.
Police told News 10 there was a semi on its side.
Emergency crews took the driver to an area hospital with minor injuries.
