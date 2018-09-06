Clear
Semi driver hospitalized with minor injuries after I-70 crash

Crews were on the scene of an early morning crash on Interstate 70 in Vigo County.

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 8:39 AM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews were on the scene of an early morning crash on Interstate 70 in Vigo County.

It happened just before 3:00 a.m. near the five-mile marker.

This is west of the U.S. 41 exit.

Police told News 10 there was a semi on its side.

Emergency crews took the driver to an area hospital with minor injuries.

