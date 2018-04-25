Clear

Semi driver cited after hitting INDOT truck in Vermillion County

Police cited a man on Tuesday after a semi truck slammed into an INDOT work truck.

Posted: Apr. 24, 2018 4:23 PM
Updated: Apr. 24, 2018 6:29 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police cited a man on Tuesday after a semi truck slammed into an INDOT work truck.

It happened in Vermillion County on State Road 63 at the I-74 interchange.

According to police, Jerry Clinton of Gary, Indiana was the driver of the semi.

He failed to change lanes as an arrow board instructed causing the semi to hit the back of the INDOT truck.

Officers cited Clinton for failure to yield to a highway maintenance vehicle.

There were no injuries

