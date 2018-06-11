Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Select list of 2018 Tony Award winners

Selected list of winners of the 2018 Tony Awards, announced Sunday.

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 10:55 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Selected list of winners of the 2018 Tony Awards, announced Sunday.
Best Musical: “The Band’s Visit.”

Scroll for more content...

Best Play: “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two.”

Best Book of a Musical: “The Band’s Visit.”

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theater: “The Band’s Visit.”

Best Revival of a Play: “Angels in America.”

Best Revival of a Musical: “Once on This Island.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Andrew Garfield, “Angels in America.”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Glenda Jackson, “Three Tall Women.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Tony Shalhoub, “The Band’s Visit.”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Katrina Lenk, “The Band’s Visit.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Nathan Lane, “Angels in America.”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Laurie Metcalf, “Three Tall Women.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Ari’el Stachel, “The Band’s Visit.”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Lindsay Mendez, “Carousel.”

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Zionsville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Continued showers and occasional storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It