NEW YORK (AP) — Selected list of winners of the 2018 Tony Awards, announced Sunday.
Best Musical: “The Band’s Visit.”
Best Play: “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two.”
Best Book of a Musical: “The Band’s Visit.”
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theater: “The Band’s Visit.”
Best Revival of a Play: “Angels in America.”
Best Revival of a Musical: “Once on This Island.”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Andrew Garfield, “Angels in America.”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Glenda Jackson, “Three Tall Women.”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Tony Shalhoub, “The Band’s Visit.”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Katrina Lenk, “The Band’s Visit.”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Nathan Lane, “Angels in America.”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Laurie Metcalf, “Three Tall Women.”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Ari’el Stachel, “The Band’s Visit.”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Lindsay Mendez, “Carousel.”
Related Content
- Select list of 2018 Tony Award winners
- Previous Winners of the Golden Apple Award
- Democrats select new city clerk
- Agency selected for Vigo County Jail assessment
- Tony Stewart, Ward family settle wrongful death lawsuit
- Final Fork: And the winner is...
- Miss Nebraska winner of Miss USA competition
- 4 Indiana locations make "Horrible Hundred" list
- Local dog breeder makes "Horrible Hundred" list