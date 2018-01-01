wx_icon Terre Haute -7°

Seelyville water main break

The Town of Seelyville says there's been a water main break in the area of Highway 40 and Main Street.

Posted: Jan. 1, 2018 10:43 AM
Updated: Jan. 1, 2018 4:32 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

SEELYVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's now a boil order in effect for some people living in Seelyville.

There was a water main break in the area of Highway 40 and Main Street.

Water gushed onto the road, creating icy patches.

Crews worked for several hours to fix the problem. Additional help has been called in to help with repairs.

Seelyville Waterworks customers who live on Chamberlain Road, or east of there are advised to boil water they consume, until further notice.

Water testing should happen Tuesday and Wednesday, as required by state agencies. If deemed safe, the boil order could be lifted after that time.

