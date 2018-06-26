Seeing Static; Spectrum customers line up for a digital box

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Cable customers in Terre Haute are going through a big conversion.

On Monday night, Spectrum Cable switched exclusively to a digital signal.

It's part of the "Digital Conversion Initiative."

This means customers who do not have a converter box aren't able to watch tv.

On Tuesday, our crews spotted a large line of people outside of the local Spectrum office.

They were lined up to get a digital box.

According to Spectrum, the switch provides a clearer product.

They encourage anyone with questions to contact them directly.