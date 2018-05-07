Clear
Second annual Buddy Walk honors Colton Murray

Walking with your buddy...all for a great cause.

Posted: May. 5, 2018 5:05 PM
Updated: May. 5, 2018 6:48 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Walking with your buddy...all for a great cause.

Saturday was the Second Annual Buddy Walk.

It was held by Down Syndrome Indiana.

Visitors could play games and check out local entertainment.

Local businesses donated food for the participants.

Organizers say it's all about spreading awareness for the cause.

"The whole Buddy Walk is to just raise awareness for Down Syndrome. To help promote inclusion and acceptance of people with down syndrome and just to kind of show everybody that people with down syndrome are more alike than different," group leader Dixie Russell told us.

The event honored Colton Murray, who had Down Syndrome.

Colten recently passed away.

At the end of the walk, participants held a balloon release to honor him.

