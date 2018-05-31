NEW YORK (AP) — Sears is closing another 72 stores after reporting a first-quarter losses and plunging sales.
The struggling retailer said Thursday that it has identified about 100 stores that are no longer turning profits, and 72 of those locations will be shuttered soon.
Sears Holdings Corp., based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, lost $424 million, or $3.93 per share, in its first quarter.
It earned $245 million, or $2.29 per share, a year earlier, a quarter that included a $492 million gain tied to the sale of the Craftsman brand.
Revenue tumbled more than 30 percent to $2.89 billion, with store closings already under way contributing to almost two thirds of the decline.
Shares are down more than three percent before the opening bell.
Related Content
- Sears to close another 72 stores as sales plunge
- Sears is closing 72 more stores
- Now closing: 64 Kmart and 39 Sears stores
- Here's what's killing Sears
- Sturm Ruger says gun sales plunged
- Gun sales plunge for Smith & Wesson owner
- Sears is at risk of default, and shares plunged to record lows
- Another disastrous quarter for Sears
- Sears moves to sell Kenmore
- Sears wants to sell Kenmore