Sears releases closure list, did Terre Haute's store make the cut?

Photo: Phillip Pessar / CC BY 2.0

On Thursday, Sears Holdings announced they would be closing 72 locations.

Posted: May. 31, 2018 3:19 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex / Associated Press

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute's Sears store has made the cut.

The Sears store inside the Honey Creek Mall will remain open.

There were several Indiana locations on the list.

The struggling retailer said Thursday that it has identified about 100 stores that are no longer turning profits, and 72 of those locations will be shuttered soon.

Sears Holdings Corp., based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, lost $424 million, or $3.93 per share, in its first quarter.

It earned $245 million, or $2.29 per share, a year earlier, a quarter that included a $492 million gain tied to the sale of the Craftsman brand.

Revenue tumbled more than 30 percent to $2.89 billion, with store closings already underway contributing to almost two-thirds of the decline.

Shares are down more than three percent before the opening bell.

