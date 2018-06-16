Search crews find body of boy swept away in Indiana river

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WTHI) — Search crews have found the body of a boy who was swept away in an Indiana River.

Scroll for more content...

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources reported crews found the body of six-year-old Brendan Sperry Saturday morning.

Sperry was swept away from a Flatrock River sandbar in Mill Race Park in Columbus on Thursday afternoon while playing with family members. He ventured into deeper water and was swept away.

According to DNR, the victim was located during a water search approximately a half mile south of the State Road 46 bridge (Robert Stewart Bridge).