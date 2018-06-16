Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Search crews find body of boy swept away in Indiana river

As search for a body swept away in an Indiana River came to a tragic end Saturday Morning, according to DNR.

Posted: Jun. 16, 2018 5:13 PM

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WTHI) — Search crews have found the body of a boy who was swept away in an Indiana River.

Scroll for more content...

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources reported crews found the body of six-year-old Brendan Sperry Saturday morning.

Sperry was swept away from a Flatrock River sandbar in Mill Race Park in Columbus on Thursday afternoon while playing with family members. He ventured into deeper water and was swept away.

According to DNR, the victim was located during a water search approximately a half mile south of the State Road 46 bridge (Robert Stewart Bridge).

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 99°
Robinson
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 100°
Zionsville
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Rockville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 99°
Casey
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 99°
Brazil
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 99°
Marshall
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 99°
Dangerous heat & humidity. Poor air quality.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It