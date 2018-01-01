Schools in Vigo County working to keep flu germs away

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The flu virus is still going around and will likely be here for another few weeks.

That's why local schools are making sure students don't get sick.

The Vigo County school corporation says they are cleaning as much as possible to ward off germs.

Custodians work during the day to clean all surfaces students touch.

Then, second shift custodians clean the school when students go home.

"We just try to keep everything as clean as we can and keep the bug away," said Mike Klipple, Vigo County school corporation risk manager.

Many kids are struggling with the illness, going to the nurse's office when they're not feeling well, and getting sent home.

School officials say because of this, they have all purpose cleaners that take away germs.

"Not just a disinfectant, but it's also a cleaner. We're cleaning and disinfecting all at the same time," said Klipple.

Students are encouraged to wash their hands as much as possible.

"Teachers will remind the kids, 'Be sure and wash your hands on your way out,'" said Klipple.

Klipple says their main goal is to just keep up with cleaning.

He also says it's important to make sure to keep your child home from school if they are sick.

This way they don't share the illness with other students.