School lawsuit on agenda for Vigo County School Board

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County School leaders are preparing for a high stakes meeting today.

One topic up for discussion is the civil lawsuit the school filed in February.

The Vigo County School Corporation is seeking legal action after thousands of dollars were stolen from them. It was part of a kickback scheme the FBI discovered years ago.

Now the school is trying to recover some of those damages. Frank Shahadey, Paula Shahadey, Franklin Fennell, Michael Pick and his business are named as the defendants in this case.

Shahadey and Fennell stole thousands of dollars from the school corporation in that kickback scheme. It involved over-estimated invoices from Pick's company.

Tonight, we'll learn what's next for the school in this civil lawsuit.

Also on the agenda is the Vigo County Superintendent search. The search committee tells News 10 they will be there to answer questions.

The school board meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the central office, located on 7th and Wabash Streets.

News 10 will be there to keep you updated on what happens.