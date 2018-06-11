School corporation set to vote on Dr. Haworth's contract, making his new position official

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Schools could officially welcome their new leader Monday night.

After months of searching, a committee named Dr. Robert Haworth as the likely superintendent for the Vigo County School Corporation.

But...it's not a done deal just yet.

Even though Dr. Hawthorn has already met with teachers and the community, he still has one last step.

School board members will need to vote to approve his contract.

If it passes, he will officially replace Dr. Danny Tanoos as the superintendent.

The public meeting starts at 6:00 at the administration building on Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute.

