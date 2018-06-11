Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

School corporation set to vote on Dr. Haworth's contract, making his new position official

Vigo County Schools could officially welcome their new leader Monday night.

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 4:36 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Schools could officially welcome their new leader Monday night.

After months of searching, a committee named Dr. Robert Haworth as the likely superintendent for the Vigo County School Corporation. 

LINK | SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT "VERY PLEASED" WITH THEIR CHOICE OF NEW SUPERINTENDENT

But...it's not a done deal just yet.

Even though Dr. Hawthorn has already met with teachers and the community, he still has one last step.

School board members will need to vote to approve his contract.

If it passes, he will officially replace Dr. Danny Tanoos as the superintendent.

LINK | ELKHART COMMUNITY SCHOOLS MAKES THE ANNOUNCEMENT AND VCSC CONFIRMS, NEW SUPERINTENDENT REVEALED

The public meeting starts at 6:00 at the administration building on Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute.

We will bring you reaction from the meeting tonight on myFOX10 at 10 and News 10 Nightwatch at 11:00.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Continued showers and occasional storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It