TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation (VCSC) has filed a motion for a Partial Summary Judgement in its case involving a kickback scheme.

The civil lawsuit is against Frank Shahadey, Paula Shahadey, Franklin Fennell, and Michael Pick, and Pick’s business, M & P Properties, LLC.

Friday’s documents ask for a Partial Summary Judgement against Mike Pick. This kind of judgment means a court could order Pick to pay damages and penalties without a full trial.

A court can order a summary judgment when there is no dispute about the material facts in a case. The court documents filed Friday state the criminal scheme at the center of the case is undisputed. The documents cite trial transcripts in which Pick admitted to his role in the conspiracy.

In the court documents, the VCSC maintains the entire scheme wouldn’t have been possible without Pick. The VCSC believes Pick should have reported the criminal scheme when Fennell and Shahadey asked him to join.

Co-conspirators, Shahadey and Fennell, both faced punishment for their roles in the scheme. Shahadey pleaded guilty. His sentence included 16 months in prison and two years of probation.

A jury recently found Fennell guilty, but on Friday, Fennell appealed that conviction. A judge had previously sentenced him to 24 months in prison. Pick has not been criminally charged for his involvement.

The Indiana Crime Victims Relief Act allows a person or entity to bring a civil action against the individuals who caused the damages. Under that act, Friday’s motion asks for damages three times the amount established in Shahadey & Fennell’s criminal proceedings. Their restitution amount was $110,600. The minimum amount asked for in Friday’s motion is $331,800.

In Friday’s filing, the VCSC counsel states the defendants had perfected a vicious cycle. Federal investigators uncovered that scheme involved inflated and made up invoices from M & P Properties for the VCSC to pay. It involved 40-50 jobs over a two year period.