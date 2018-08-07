Clear

School changes in Parke County

Students in Parke County are heading back to the classroom Tuesday. It’s the first day of classes ever at the new Parke Heritage Middle School and High School.

Posted: Aug. 7, 2018 8:42 AM
Updated: Aug. 7, 2018 9:35 AM
Posted By: Kiley Thomas

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students in Parke County are heading back to the classroom Tuesday. It’s the first day of classes ever at the new Parke Heritage Middle School and High School.

They used to be known as the Rockville and Turkey Run Junior Senior High Schools. That was until a vote passed to consolidate.

But this isn't the only change happening for the school district. News 10 talked to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole.

He says this is the first year all Parke County schools will have a school resource officer. He says this is a tool that's been needed for a long time.

Many schools budgeted for an officer, while Southwest Parke Community Schools received a grant, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Cole says 30 officers who will now protect Parke County Schools in house.

Cole also mentioned students’ safety with bus routes. He says buses are safe to go through the construction zone at the Lyford Y intersection. More signs and barricades have been put up.
Parke County Schools say no changes have been made to their bus routes dues to construction.

