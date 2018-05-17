Clear

School bus violations set new record in Indiana

Indiana drivers are setting a new record this year that’s putting students at risk. According to a recent study, 3,077 drivers ignored stop signs on school buses in one day.

Posted: May. 17, 2018 7:40 AM
Updated: May. 17, 2018 1:35 PM
Posted By: Kiley Thomas

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana drivers are setting a new record this year that’s putting students at risk.

According to a recent study, 3,077 drivers ignored stop signs on school buses in one day.

Shane Mullenix says he sees these violations happen every day as a Vigo County bus driver.

He's often juggling 40 students, busy traffic and crazy weather. He wants drivers to know, it's their job to slow down and stop for a bus when the lights are flashing.

“There's a lot going on inside that school bus. For you to run a stop arm to save a minute or two to get to work, or wherever that is, isn't worth the possibility of injuring one of our students,” said Mullenix.

News 10 also talked to the City Clerk’s Office. They say if a driver passes a school bus when its arm is down, they could go to jail for up to a year! The fines can also reach up to $10,000.

According to Indiana law, drivers in both directions of traffic must stop for a school bus. The only time a driver doesn’t have to stop when the arm guard is down is if there is a distinct median in the road that separates the two roads and the driver is traveling the opposite direction of the bus.

