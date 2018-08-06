'They'll sit there behind me and honk...' school bus driver speaks out against drivers that put children at risk

Vigo County, Ind. (WTHI) -- All across the county you're going to be seeing big yellow school buses around again.

School bus drivers have been getting ready for the big day.

"First, we get our route lists and I go over it. Go out and drive it in my car. Me and my husband, he'll drive and I write down notes," said Stephanie Norris, Special Education School Bus Driver for Vigo County. "Jut the best way to get them."

One thing Norris can't get ready is the other drivers on the road.

"Like right when school starts it'll be terrible cause people won't be expecting the bus already," she said.

It's something that's been a problem, year after year.

"They'll sit there behind me and honk. They'll go around. They don't stop, they don't wanna wait," Norris said.

She has even been run into while she was stopped and picking up a kid.

"I had an incident where the person was in their driveway, not paying attention. I was stopped picking up a child, stop arms were out and everything. The child was getting on the bus. They hopped in their car, threw it in reverse and backed right into me," she said.

The main thing to know before you start your morning commute is to be aware.

"Don't be in that big of a hurry. If you're in a hurry leave extra early or something," Norris said. "Stop for the bus because there are always kids around."

When you're driving and you see a school bus if it has flashing yellow lights, slow down. That means they are getting ready to stop.

If the stop arm is out, stop! That means there is a kid around.