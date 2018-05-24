VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation announced their choice for the next superintendent.

That person is Dr. Rob Haworth.

We spoke with school board president Jackie Lower who said she is very pleased with their choice and feels Haworth will fit in well with the community.

Lower said Haworth started a respected career and college development program for students in Elkhart.

She said he gets along with teachers and administrators, is an open communicator, and very transparent.

Lower said if some of her colleagues are questioning the selection process now, in the 9th inning, it's too late.

"It's been advertised since February, exactly what the selection process was and we followed it exactly," Lower said.

There will be a public meet and greet with Dr. Haworth on May 31st.

Once the school corporation releases more details on where and what time that will be, we will pass it along.