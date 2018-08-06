School board makes West Terre Haute easement official

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Monday night, the Vigo County School Board voted for a permanent easement as part of a West Terre Haute water project.

It involves the town water tower and the land near it.

An easement is when a person or group allows someone access to the property.

School representation said this agreement was actually formed back in the 1970's.

It just wasn't put in writing...so this evening, the board voted to document.