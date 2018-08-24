Scheid Diesel Extravaganza underway, police warn drives to keep it safe

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A big event will keep the south-side of Terre Haute busy this weekend.

The Scheid Diesel Extravaganza started on Friday.

Organizers expect 15,000 people to attend the three-day event.

It's happening at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.

An event of this size is expected to bring a lot of extra traffic to the area.

Dozens of officers will be out looking for violations to keep everyone safe.

"What we're going to be looking for are people driving unsafe, people not wearing seatbelts, people pushing out excessive black smoke, people with open containers...any dangerous driving," Sgt. Joe Watts from the Indiana State Police said.

Police are asking people to help keep things safe by simply following the laws.

As a reminder, the federally funded 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign is also still underway.