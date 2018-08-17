Schedule for the Terre Haute Air Show

Saturday and Sunday's Terre Haute Air Show Schedule
8:00 a.m.- 8:30 a.m. - Parking gates open based on the line forming on State Road 42
9:00 a.m. - Gates open
9:00 a.m. - Hot Ramp Opens
9:15 a.m. - Clydesdale tack up begins
10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. - Clydesdale parade
11:30 a.m. - Hot Ramp Closes to the public
11:40 a.m. - Airboss takes the airspace
Noon - Terre Haute Air Show Flying begins with Flag Drop
3:30 p.m. - Blue Angels Fly
4:30 p.m. - Blue Angels show ends, Blue Angels officers and crew man the crowd line
