Scan and Gone? New feature already on the way out at local Walmart

A new self check-out option at Walmart is already on the way out.

Posted: May. 24, 2018 10:05 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new self check-out option at Walmart is already on the way out.

We're talking about the "Scan and Go" system at the east side Walmart in Terre Haute.

Shoppers can use the scanner to avoid the checkout line.

The manager of the store told News 10 it's going to be revoked from all locations by the middle of June.

They say customers were upset when they were randomly chosen to have their cart checked by an employee.

They did that to reduce theft.

The Terre Haute manager did not comment to us about the theft but did say the system was leading to poor customer service.

