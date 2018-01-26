Scan & Go: new technology launches in Terre Haute grocery store

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Walmart located on State Road 46 in Terre Haute is launching its Scan & Go technology. According to the organization, this local organization is one of only 15 stores in the United States to launch the system.

Scan & Go is a concept that saves customers time by allowing them to scan items as they shop in-store and skip the traditional checkout line.

Additionally, the store will also begin testing a Pickup Tower. This is a 16-foot tall structure that will function like a high-tech vending machine and can fulfill a customer’s online order in less than a minute. Customers simply choose from millions of items available on Walmart.com from their computer or smartphone and select the Pickup option at checkout. When customers visit the store with the Tower offering, they scan a barcode sent to their smartphone at the Pickup Tower to receive their order.

Scan & Go and the Walmart Pickup Tower launch today at 2399 S State Road 46 in Terre Haute. The Aurora, Indiana store was the first to test the Walmart Pickup Tower in the state.

Using Scan & Go

• Simply download the Scan & Go app onto a mobile phone and open the app inside Walmart, or use the devices available in store.

• Scan the barcode of each item you wish to purchase and then place the item into the shopping cart. No barcode? Quickly look up the item with “Find an Item.”

• As you shop, you will see the running total of the items in your cart.

• Easily check out and pay in the app.

• Show the receipt from your phone to an associate on the way out. It’s that simple.

Using Pickup Tower

• Simply choose from millions of items available on Walmart.com and select the “Pickup” option at checkout.

• When the item arrives at your local store, an associate loads it into the Pickup Tower and you will receive notification.

• When you arrive at the store, step up to the Pickup Tower and scan the barcode sent to your smartphone.

• You will receive your order in less than a minute.