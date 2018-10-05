Clear

Scam callers impersonating Parke County Deputies for personal information and money

Parke County residents are saying they are receiving phone calls from deputies demanding money.... or so it seems. Now the Sheriff's office is taking action.

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 6:05 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI)- It's not uncommon to get spam calls or robocalls on the phone, but what if you receive a call from someone who seems to be in law enforcement that you personally know?

Thursday Jennifer Stowe received one of those calls. She said it was from the Parke County Sheriffs Office…or so it seemed.

"And when he called it came up from the police departments phone number. And he described himself as the office and then he mentioned the judge’s name. So I really didn't know what to think. It scared me," said Stowe.

She was told she didn't show up to a jury selection and there was a warrant for her arrest. She could either go to jail or pay nine hundred dollars.

Also during the entire conversation, they were probing her for personal information. Including financial to pay for their demands.

"They know your date of birth cause he read my date of birth off to me and he also read of an old address that I lived there almost sixteen years ago," said Stowe.

Stowe was able to catch onto the scam before it was too late, but sadly it was too late for others who fell for this scammer's tricks.

Now the department is not only trying to catch this impersonator. Sargent Brad McNeill with the Sheriffs Office also warns the community about confirming personal information.

"If you end up talking to them do not verify, they want you to verify your date of birth, your social security number. Don't do any of that. Just try to remember as much of the phone call as you can and call us," said McNeill.

The department also urges anyone that receives a call not to verify any information given by the impersonator. Also, reach out to the sheriff’s office immediately after the call. Their number is (765)569-5413.

It’s scamming situations like this that have Stowe worried about future phone calls. She just hopes others will not fall for the same tricks as she has.

"I just think this is a bad situation and I feel bad for everyone that's involved in it and I just pray that you guys really check into before you give out any information," said Stowe.

The Sheriff’s office is still investigating the scam calls. News 10 will update any new information as it becomes available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Hot & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local store holds sale to promote local farmers

Image

Pay it Forward Program

Image

Somebody will become a millionaire in Washington, Indiana this weekend

Image

A not so fall-like weekend ahead

Image

Richland Active Shooter training

Image

Bloomfield Apple Festival takes place this weekend

Image

Go Ivy Day at Ivy Tech

Image

Rose-Hulman breaks ground on new building

Image

Latest on Terre Haute sinkhole repair

Image

Officials release the name of Greene County crash victim

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide