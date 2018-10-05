Scam callers impersonating Parke County Deputies for personal information and money

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI)- It's not uncommon to get spam calls or robocalls on the phone, but what if you receive a call from someone who seems to be in law enforcement that you personally know?

Thursday Jennifer Stowe received one of those calls. She said it was from the Parke County Sheriffs Office…or so it seemed.

"And when he called it came up from the police departments phone number. And he described himself as the office and then he mentioned the judge’s name. So I really didn't know what to think. It scared me," said Stowe.

She was told she didn't show up to a jury selection and there was a warrant for her arrest. She could either go to jail or pay nine hundred dollars.

Also during the entire conversation, they were probing her for personal information. Including financial to pay for their demands.

"They know your date of birth cause he read my date of birth off to me and he also read of an old address that I lived there almost sixteen years ago," said Stowe.

Stowe was able to catch onto the scam before it was too late, but sadly it was too late for others who fell for this scammer's tricks.

Now the department is not only trying to catch this impersonator. Sargent Brad McNeill with the Sheriffs Office also warns the community about confirming personal information.

"If you end up talking to them do not verify, they want you to verify your date of birth, your social security number. Don't do any of that. Just try to remember as much of the phone call as you can and call us," said McNeill.

The department also urges anyone that receives a call not to verify any information given by the impersonator. Also, reach out to the sheriff’s office immediately after the call. Their number is (765)569-5413.

It’s scamming situations like this that have Stowe worried about future phone calls. She just hopes others will not fall for the same tricks as she has.

"I just think this is a bad situation and I feel bad for everyone that's involved in it and I just pray that you guys really check into before you give out any information," said Stowe.

The Sheriff’s office is still investigating the scam calls. News 10 will update any new information as it becomes available.