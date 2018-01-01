Scam Alert: State issues cease and desist to fake insurance company

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A cease and desist order was issued against a company not licensed to sell insurance or conduct business in Indiana.

That company is Assurance Protection Group or AGP.

AGP must stop selling, solicit, and negotiate in Indiana immediately.

The state was made aware of the fraud after a client attempted to make an insurance claim with the company after an accident.

AGP was found to be unreachable and the policy was fraudulent.

To make sure your insurance company is legitimate, click here.