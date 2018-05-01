Clear

Saying "thank you" to those that help kids who can't speak for themselves

They are adults that speak for kids that can't speak for themselves...and the stars of the day.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2018 4:51 PM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2018 6:23 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - They are adults that speak for kids that can't speak for themselves...and the stars of the day.

Scroll for more content...

We're talking about CASA or Court Appointed Special Advocates.

They are special volunteers who give their time to represent kids who are going through the court system.

On Monday, CASA wanted to show it's appreciation for their volunteers.

They gave out root beer floats outside of the Vigo County Annex.

This is the first year for the ice cream float celebration.

About 60 people attended.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Zionsville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
A Breezy, Warm Tuesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It