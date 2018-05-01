TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - They are adults that speak for kids that can't speak for themselves...and the stars of the day.

We're talking about CASA or Court Appointed Special Advocates.

They are special volunteers who give their time to represent kids who are going through the court system.

On Monday, CASA wanted to show it's appreciation for their volunteers.

They gave out root beer floats outside of the Vigo County Annex.

This is the first year for the ice cream float celebration.

About 60 people attended.