Say 'no' to raw cookie dough

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Who doesn't like to lick the spoon when baking? Well, the centers for disease control and prevention is warning people to say 'no' to raw dough this holiday season.

Scroll for more content...

This time of year homes are full of homemade raw batters. And it can be very tempting to dig in.

Flour, the main ingredient for these foods, is a raw agricultural product that hasn't been treated to kill germs, such as E. Coli.

Eggs are also another ingredient and are only safe to eat when fully cooked and handled properly.

So this holiday season say 'no' to raw dough.

Back away from the batter until it is properly cooked.