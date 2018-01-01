Saving lives by closing doors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Firefighters Union is promoting a program called Close Before You Doze.

The idea of the campaign is simple: close the door to your bedroom before you go to sleep.

You may be asking why this message is so important?

Officials say it's because fires have become more dangerous than ever. They say between modern synthetic construction materials, furniture, and contemporary layouts of homes, a fire spreads and becomes toxic much faster.

Officials add a closed door can slow the spread of the fire. It can also reduce toxic smoke levels, improve oxygen levels, and lower temperatures dramatically.

Those are all factors that could make a life-saving difference in your home.

To check out more about the Close Before You Doze program, click here.