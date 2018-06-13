Saturn Petcare's plans to move into the old Kellogg's Snack Plant in Seelyvilly fall-through

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Plans to bring a new business to Seelyville haven fallen through.

At Tuesday night's Vigo County Council meeting, News 10 learned that Saturn Petcare would not be moving into the former Kellogg's Snack Plant.

The company makes wet pet food.

But, the business looks to stay in Vigo County.

They are now looking into the old Pfizer property in southern Vigo County.

The county took ownership of that property after a deal fell through with Nantworks.

Saturn Petcare is looking to bring 200 jobs into the community.