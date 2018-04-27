Saturday is the day to get rid of unused or unwanted prescription drugs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a nationwide event set for Saturday, and it will help keep drugs out of the wrong hands.

Scroll for more content...

The Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting its Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

There are several collection sites throughout the Wabash Valley.

You can drop off your unused or unwanted prescription drugs.

Needles, vitamins, and liquids will not be accepted.

Chances and Services for Youth are helping to organize Vigo County Drop-offs.

They want to get drugs out of the house to keep kids safe.

To find the closest drop off location to you, click here.