Saturation Saturday cracks down on DUI arrests in Illinois

Police in Illinois did heavy patrols of their on Saturday.

Posted: Aug. 26, 2018 11:24 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Police in Illinois did heavy patrols of their on Saturday.

It was part of Saturation Saturday.

Officers were out to specifically enforce DUIs. 

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office was in charge of the saturation. The event was inspired by Mothers Against Drunk Driving, who asked as many counties as possible to help stop drinking and driving. 

Five Illinois departments added about 20 extra officers on patrols. 

News 10 got to ride along and see the action firsthand.

"Basically DUI, it affects everybody in the community," said Sgt. Dan Strauch, Robinson Police Dept., "It's one of those senseless crimes. It's 100 percent preventable. People make the choice to commit this crime."

Police said one person dies every 50 minutes because of a drunk driver, almost 300,000 are injured.

Crawford County, Robinson, Oblong, Hutsonville and Palestine Police all toko part in the patrols. 

