The most unflattering photo in your phone could be sent to any one of your contacts without permission thanks to a new Samsung bug.
Scroll for more content...
It has infected a number of phones, including the Galaxy Note 8 and the Galaxy S9.
In one case a user says his entire photo gallery was sent to his girlfriend’s phone in one night.
Many users with the issue say they use T-Mobile, and believe it might have to do with the carrier’s recent messaging update. But T-Mobile says it’s a Samsung problem.
Experts suggest switching to android messages for now until the problem is fixed.
Related Content
- Samsung bug sends photos to random contacts without permission
- Gunman targets people at random in California town, kills 4
- Vigo County schools celebrating Random Acts of Kindness Week
- Watch out for wintering stink bugs
- Bed bugs found at veterans home
- Twitter finds security bug, advises changing passwords
- Local school district proactive on preventing spread of bed bugs
- Experts say certain plants keep annoying bugs away
- PHOTOS: Bringing Home a Hero
- Photos: Remembering Officer Rob Pitts