INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A guidance counselor at an Indianapolis Catholic school could lose her job after administrators learned that she was married to a woman.
Roncalli High School President Joseph D. Hollowell told The Indianapolis Star in an email Monday that Shelly Fitzgerald has been placed on administrative leave. The newspaper says she’s worked for the school for 15 years and has been with her partner for 22 years. She says she’s hired an attorney.
The school responded to criticism of its stance with a Facebook post saying in part that “the personal conduct of every teacher, guidance counselor and administrator and staff member, both at school and away from school, must convey and be supportive of the teachings of the Catholic Church.”
WRTV reports a protest took place Monday at the school.
Related Content
- Same-sex marriage could cost Indiana Catholic school counselor job
- Vincennes elementary schools getting new guidance counselors.
- Indiana GOP divided over 'man and a woman' marriage question
- Indiana State University projects attract 1,200 jobs
- Wabash Valley Catholic school to shut down later this month
- Eliminating Indiana handgun permit fee could cost $11M
- New Indiana law could help hold down prescription drug costs
- Catholic Charities breaks ground on new building
- Anti-gay-marriage clerk to seek re-election
- Gay man denied marriage license hopes to unseat county clerk