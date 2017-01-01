Salvation Army still short of their goal; there is still time to donate!

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The totals as of Friday are in for the Red Kettle campaign and unfortunately the Salvation Army is coming up short from their goal.

Scroll for more content...

This year they challenged the community to raise $250,000.

The Salvation Army planned on using the money to expand a program called Pathway to Hope. Captain Jason Schaal says anyone can put a Band-Aid on a situation by paying a utility bill.

But he says that's only a quick fix to a tough situation. This program could change that.

"That helps them solve those situations permanently but not only the family but the children too so that they know that there is a life that's different, better than they know now and better than there currant experience."

So far the Salvation Army has raised $170,000.

Captain Schaal says they need at least $40,000 more to avoid cutting services and at least $80,000 to reach their goal.

You have until to donate in a Red Kettle or anytime online by clicking here.