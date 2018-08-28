Salvation Army starts new program to help deal with divorce

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new program aimed at helping those dealing with divorce is coming to the Salvation Army.
This September, a 13-week course called 'Divorce Care' will be available to those who are in the process or are considering a divorce.
The program includes topics such as anger, forgiveness, finances, and starting over.
The course begins on September 12th at The Salvation Army.
Children five through 12 will meet from 4:00 to 5:30 with dinner following.
Adults will meet from 6:00 until 7:30, with dinner after the meeting.
There is a $10 registration fee.
Child care is also available.
For more information, click here.
