Salvation Army starts new program to help deal with divorce

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new program aimed at helping those dealing with divorce is coming to the Salvation Army.

This September, a 13-week course called 'Divorce Care' will be available to those who are in the process or are considering a divorce.

The program includes topics such as anger, forgiveness, finances, and starting over.

The course begins on September 12th at The Salvation Army.

Children five through 12 will meet from 4:00 to 5:30 with dinner following.

Adults will meet from 6:00 until 7:30, with dinner after the meeting.

There is a $10 registration fee.

Child care is also available.

