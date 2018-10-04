Salvation Army looking for volunteers to adopt a family

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Every night more than 17 million families go to bed hungry in the U.S.
That's according to the Salvation Army.
This is one of the many reasons, the organization extends a helping hand to people across the country.
This includes right here in the Wabash Valley.
News 10 visited by Salvation Army in Terre Haute.
That's where we learned about the many upcoming programs from the group.
Organizers say that while the Salvation Army no longer does Thanksgiving baskets there are plenty of other opportunities.
They include Toys for Tots, Bikes for Tykes, Shop with a Cop and for the first time ever the Catholic Charities Christmas Store.
Organizers say they're also still looking for sponsors for the Adopt A Family program.
"We ask sponsors to spend $75 to a $100 per child. To also provide a $25 to $50 gift card for a local grocery store depending on how big the family is. If you're interested in adopting a family I really need to know by November 15th at the latest. The sooner the better," Case Worker Bethany Keller said.
Keller says you don't have to be an individual to take part in the Adopt a Family program.
A business, church or organization can also sponsor families.
