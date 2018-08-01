Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Salvation Army back to school supply drive helps send kids to school with supplies

Having the right supplies can get your student's school year started off right is very important.

Posted: Aug. 1, 2018 10:31 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Having the right supplies can get your student's school year started off right is very important.

That's why the Salvation Army in Terre Haute hosted a back to school supply drive.

News 10 stopped by the drive on Wednesday.

That's where we found a mother shopping for her kids.

She told News 10 the Salvation Army is a great way to get help for working parents.

"My kids know that its hard for me as a parent a single mother trying to get the stuff together so that's why Salvation Army came in and like I said again it makes me so wonderful," Amy Haney said.

The school supply drive continues tomorrow and on August 3rd.

In order to take part, you'll need a picture ID, birth certificate for each child, social security cards for the people in your family and proof of income for the past 30 days.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Zionsville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Pleasant, but warmer weather ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County Jail tax meeting

Image

TH Rex rally

Image

Vance Edmondson

Image

When will the pool weather return?

Image

Local family continues push for special needs equality

Image

ISU Football opening day

Image

Sullivan football

Image

Salvation Amry back to school supply drive helps send kids to school with supplies

Image

Getting back into the swing of the school day

Image

Family Dollar armed robbery

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn