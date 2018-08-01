Salvation Army back to school supply drive helps send kids to school with supplies

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Having the right supplies can get your student's school year started off right is very important.

That's why the Salvation Army in Terre Haute hosted a back to school supply drive.

News 10 stopped by the drive on Wednesday.

That's where we found a mother shopping for her kids.

She told News 10 the Salvation Army is a great way to get help for working parents.

"My kids know that its hard for me as a parent a single mother trying to get the stuff together so that's why Salvation Army came in and like I said again it makes me so wonderful," Amy Haney said.

The school supply drive continues tomorrow and on August 3rd.

In order to take part, you'll need a picture ID, birth certificate for each child, social security cards for the people in your family and proof of income for the past 30 days.