Salute to the veterans of World War II set for this weekend

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Bryan Andrews is a life-long resident of Vincennes. As a re-enactor, he is honoring veterans from across the nation.

Andrews says, "You know, we're out here to honor the veterans and honor their sacrifice. And more importantly, especially for the World War II generation where more and more World War II vets are dying every day. It's picking up those stories and sharing those stories and making sure they're not forgotten."

Andrews is part of this weekend's "Salute to the Veterans of World War II" event.

Museum curator Jim Osborne says, "We are having a living history weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday. Lots of re-enactors. Right now we have over a hundred coming in from all over the tri-state area."

The event will include everything from warplanes, jeeps, and tanks. All in hopes to give a lesson in history.

Osborne says, "It's a real chance to immerse yourself into the World War II period. It's also a great chance to meet some World War II vets."

For Osborne, those vets are what the event is all about.

Osborne says, "The vets that are still with us. Make sure they feel appreciated for what they did. They were the greatest generation. And it's great to say thank you to them."

Andrews may be a little younger than those in that great generation. But for him, understanding the past is important for shaping the future.

Andrews says, "You know, it's making sure that since they did what they did that that's not lost. Because I feel like, especially if we forget our history and especially if we forget our veterans we're going to be in a very sad state."