Clear

Salute to the veterans of World War II set for this weekend

The Indiana Military Museum will hold an event honoring the veterans of World War Two this Labor day weekend.

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 6:00 PM
Updated: Aug. 31, 2018 7:03 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Bryan Andrews is a life-long resident of Vincennes. As a re-enactor, he is honoring veterans from across the nation.

Andrews says, "You know, we're out here to honor the veterans and honor their sacrifice. And more importantly, especially for the World War II generation where more and more World War II vets are dying every day. It's picking up those stories and sharing those stories and making sure they're not forgotten."

Andrews is part of this weekend's "Salute to the Veterans of World War II" event.

Museum curator Jim Osborne says, "We are having a living history weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday. Lots of re-enactors. Right now we have over a hundred coming in from all over the tri-state area."

The event will include everything from warplanes, jeeps, and tanks. All in hopes to give a lesson in history.

Osborne says, "It's a real chance to immerse yourself into the World War II period. It's also a great chance to meet some World War II vets."

For Osborne, those vets are what the event is all about.

Osborne says, "The vets that are still with us. Make sure they feel appreciated for what they did. They were the greatest generation. And it's great to say thank you to them."

Andrews may be a little younger than those in that great generation. But for him, understanding the past is important for shaping the future.

Andrews says, "You know, it's making sure that since they did what they did that that's not lost. Because I feel like, especially if we forget our history and especially if we forget our veterans we're going to be in a very sad state."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Hot and Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The latest from the Vigo County Historical Museum

Image

22 Pushup challenge

Image

President Trump mentions Terre Haute in Evansville

Image

Crews work to build new assisted living facility in Terre Haute

Image

7th Street Construction Update

Image

Indiana State Police works to keep driver safe on Labor Day

Image

Festival time in the Wabash Valley

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Military Museum Event

Image

ISU students send water to Flint

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer