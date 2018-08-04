Clear

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

A Terre Haute salon is joining a movement to spread kindness through good deeds.

Posted: Aug. 3, 2018 10:35 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute salon is joining a movement to spread kindness through good deeds.

People all over the Valley are helping each other to honor teenager Garrett Sands. He died earlier this year after he was shot at a party. His mother, Jayna Sullivan, has been spearheading efforts to spread kindness but this time a salon is using her as inspiration and embarking on a project of it's own.

Stephanie Boyd is a stylist and manager at Hair Play Salon & Day Spa in Terre Haute. Boyd says she decided to offer free back to school haircuts after seeing the social media buzz around the Garrett Sands Kindness Project and specifically Sullivan's efforts to beautify the city through the Trash Bag Challenge.

The salon is offering free cuts Sunday from 10am to 3pm. Boyd hopes to help fifty kids in that time.

Other business and organizations are also helping. Boyd says Papa John's and Bites and Blessings will provide free food. Chava's Mexican Grill, Chick-fil-a and the Pizza Gallery are contributing gift certificates and coupons. There will also be school supplies on hand for those who need them and music entertainment.

Sullivan says her son would be proud and humbled by these efforts.

"People are coming up with different ways to show acts of kindness that I've never even thought of and so, to me, that's inspiring that my son's memory and what has happened to him has inspired other people to be kind to one another."

Boyd says, "I don't, myself, know Garrett or his family but I am a big proponent of the 2nd Amendment and I believe what happened to him was very needless. It wasn't fair."

Boyd is a NRA trained firearms instructor and says she also hopes to educate people so what happened to Sands never happens again.

"Right now, our country and our community, we're lacking a lot of compassion so all I can say is that I hope that everybody can be more compassionate and come together and help each other, build each other up."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Heat and humidity return for the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homecoming for a Veteran

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

The 'curious' new exhibit at the Swope Art Museum

Image

A First Friday for the dogs

Image

Preparing for sports injuries

Image

Back to School Haircuts to honor Garrett Sands

Image

Family fight leads to stabbing

Image

Katherine Sarver

Image

Belichick on Etling

Image

South Vermillion football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton