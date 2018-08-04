Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute salon is joining a movement to spread kindness through good deeds.

People all over the Valley are helping each other to honor teenager Garrett Sands. He died earlier this year after he was shot at a party. His mother, Jayna Sullivan, has been spearheading efforts to spread kindness but this time a salon is using her as inspiration and embarking on a project of it's own.

Stephanie Boyd is a stylist and manager at Hair Play Salon & Day Spa in Terre Haute. Boyd says she decided to offer free back to school haircuts after seeing the social media buzz around the Garrett Sands Kindness Project and specifically Sullivan's efforts to beautify the city through the Trash Bag Challenge.

The salon is offering free cuts Sunday from 10am to 3pm. Boyd hopes to help fifty kids in that time.

Other business and organizations are also helping. Boyd says Papa John's and Bites and Blessings will provide free food. Chava's Mexican Grill, Chick-fil-a and the Pizza Gallery are contributing gift certificates and coupons. There will also be school supplies on hand for those who need them and music entertainment.

Sullivan says her son would be proud and humbled by these efforts.

"People are coming up with different ways to show acts of kindness that I've never even thought of and so, to me, that's inspiring that my son's memory and what has happened to him has inspired other people to be kind to one another."

Boyd says, "I don't, myself, know Garrett or his family but I am a big proponent of the 2nd Amendment and I believe what happened to him was very needless. It wasn't fair."

Boyd is a NRA trained firearms instructor and says she also hopes to educate people so what happened to Sands never happens again.

"Right now, our country and our community, we're lacking a lot of compassion so all I can say is that I hope that everybody can be more compassionate and come together and help each other, build each other up."